UP govt to set up SIT to enquire about conversion allegations against senior IAS officer

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to set up a special investigation team to enquire about the allegations levelled against senior IAS officer Mohammad Iftikharuddin.

Recently a video of the IAS went viral in which he was seen attending an event which was allegedly related to religious conversion. Iftikharuddin is currently the Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation.

Home Department of the state today said in a tweet that the government has formed a two-member SIT to look into the matter and the SIT will submit its report in seven days. CB-CID Director General GL Meena will head the SIT while ADG (Kanpur) Bhanu Bhaskar will be its member.