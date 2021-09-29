Election Commission announces by-election to three Assembly seats in Meghalaya on Oct 30

AMN

Chief Electoral Officer, FR Kharkongor has informed that the Election Commission today announced the by-election to three Assembly seats in Meghalaya along with 27 others across the country on October 30.

The Chief Electoral Officer informed that the counting of votes in the three seats will be held on November 2. The three seats where the by-poll will be held in Meghalaya are Mawryngkneng, Rajabala and Mawphlang following the death of the sitting MLAs – David Nongrum, Azad Zaman and SK Sunn. Nongrum and Zaman were Congress MLAs, while Sunn was independent.