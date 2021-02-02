Rajya Sabha adjourned as opposition demands immediate discussion over farm laws

AMN

Rajya Sabha today had to be adjourned for the day following three hour-long adjournments after opposition parties demanded roll back of the new farm laws. The members of the opposition parties trooped into the well and started sloganeering over the issues of farmers’ protest. They also demanded to start a discussion on the farmers’ issues in the house.

Earlier, on the demands of opposition parties, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu assured the members that discussion will be held tomorrow. He said, several rounds of talks have already taken place between the government and farmers and the President has also referred to the farmers’ agitations in his address. He said, the House will take up the discussion on motion of thanks on the President’s address tomorrow and members can raise the issue of farmers during the discussion.

Opposition parties have given notices for suspension of business and demanded to resolve the farmers’ issues. Opposition parties including Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress, Samajawadi Party, RJD, Aam Adami Party among others raised the issues of farmers’ protest and demanded to start a discussion on it on an urgent basis. Opposition parties said that it is a matter of national importance and the government should discuss this issue at the earliest. When the opposition parties’ demand was not accepted, they staged a walk out from the Upper House.