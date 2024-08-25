Rajnath Singh interacts with senior leaders of US defence industry at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that India is looking forward to closely working with the US across the domains of defence for capability building and for an abiding technology and industrial partnership. Mr. Singh said this while interacting with the senior leaders of the US defence industry at a round table organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington DC yesterday.

Mr. Singh also emphasised that India welcomes US investment and technology collaboration, and is ready with a skilled human resource base, robust pro-FDI and pro-business ecosystem, and a large domestic market. The round-table was attended by a large number of US defence and technology companies. The Defence Minister also met the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington DC. They deliberated on the evolving geopolitical situation and certain key regional security issues. They also discussed the ongoing defence industrial collaboration projects between India and the US, and potential areas where the industries of the two countries could work together.