AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate 90 critical infrastructure projects developed by the Border Roads Organization at a cost of 2,941 crore rupees in Jammu and Kashmir today.

He will physically inaugurate the state of the art 422.9 meter long, Class 70 RCC Devak Bridge on Bishnah-Kaulpur-Phulpur Road in Samba district. It is of strategic importance to Defence Forces and will boost socio-economic development of the region. Other projects will be inaugurated virtually.