IAF & Drone Federation of India to co-host Bharat Drone Shakti – 2023 at IAF airbase in Hindan

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian Air Force (IAF) and Drone Federation of India will co-host Bharat Drone Shakti – 2023 at the Indian Air Force airbase in Hindan Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh from the 25th of this month. Defence Ministry said, the usage of drones in India is seeing an increase – both, in the military, as well as in the civil domain.

The two-day Bharat Drone Shakti will present the prowess of the Indian drone industry at full capacity hosting over 50 live aerial demonstrations. It will showcase survey drones, agriculture drones, fire suppression drones, and tactical surveillance drones and witness participation from more than 75 drone start-ups and corporates. The event is expected to attract around five thousand attendees, including representatives from central government, state departments, public and private industries, armed forces, paramilitary forces, and representatives from friendly countries. The Ministry said, Bharat Drone Shakti will give a fillip to India’s commitment to becoming a global drone hub by 2030.