इंडियन आवाज़     14 Sep 2023 12:32:08      انڈین آواز

India receives first C-295 MW transport aircraft for Indian Air Force

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

India on Wednesday received the first C-295 MW transport aircraft. Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Choudhari attended the formal handing over ceremony of the first C-295 MW transport aircraft at Seville in Spain. According to the Indian Air Force, the aircraft was formally handed over by Airbus to the IAF.

India has formalised the acquisition of 56 Airbus C-295 aircraft to replace the Indian Air Force AVRO fleet. As per the contractual agreement, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in fly-away condition from its final assembly line at Seville. Forty aircraft will be manufactured and assembled by Tata Advanced Systems in India as part of an industrial partnership between the two companies. All the C-295 aircraft will be handed over in transport configuration and equipped with an indigenous Electronic Warfare Suite.

Akashvani correspondent reports that the acquisition of 56 C295 aircraft will boost the Make in India initiatives. The partnership between Airbus and Tata Advanced System will pave the way for the development of the industrial ecosystem in the aviation sector.

As the process will involve manufacturing, assembly, testing, qualification, delivery, and maintenance of the complete lifecycle of the aircraft, it will attract huge investment and create several skilled and indirect jobs. The C-295 is used for tactical transport of up to 71 troops or 50 paratroopers, and for conducting logistic operations to locations that are not accessible for heavier aircraft.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارت-سعودی عرب ساجھے داری، خطے اور دنیا کے فلاح وبہبود کیلئے بے حد اہم ہے

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے سعودی عرب کے ولی عہد شہزادے محمد بن س ...

جی ٹوینٹی رہنماؤں نے نئی دلّی اعلانیہ منظور کیا ہے۔

T AMN جی ٹوینٹی رہنماﺅں کے منظور کئے گئے نئی دلّی اعلانیے ک ...

بھارت میں بدعنوانی، ذات پات اور فرقہ واریت کیلئے کوئی جگہ نہیں: وزیر اعظم مودی

AMN /WEB DESK وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سال 2047 تک بھارت ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

12 scientists selected for prestigious Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar Awards for year 2022

India’s top annual science prize, Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar Awards were announced today after a gap of two ye ...

Kochi: Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute decodes entire genome of Indian oil sardine

AMN / WEB DESK In a major breakthrough in the country's marine fisheries research, a team of scientists fro ...

@Powered By: Logicsart