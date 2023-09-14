Bangladesh: BSF BGB discuss way to curb various cross-border crimes

AMN / WEB DESK

The IGs Level Border Co-ordination Conference between Border Security Force (BSF), India and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), concluded on Thursday, in Chittagong, Bangladesh.

During the four days long conference, the BSF delegation was led by Pradip Kumar, Inspector General of BSF Meghalaya Frontier while the BGB delegation was headed by Brigadier General Md Shazedur Rahman Commander of Chittagong Region.

The conference discussed about various cross-border crimes including illegal infiltration, drug trafficking, human trafficking, gold and arms smuggling and about various developmental work within 150 yards of the border, said a press release issued by BGB.

During the conference, both sides laid emphasis on the implementation of the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) to prevent inter-border crimes.

According to the press release, both sides also agreed to exchange information on persons involved in cross-border crimes and to promptly share information obtained at the field level.