इंडियन आवाज़     14 Sep 2023 10:00:43      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh: BSF BGB discuss way to curb various cross-border crimes

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The IGs Level Border Co-ordination Conference between Border Security Force (BSF), India and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), concluded on Thursday, in Chittagong, Bangladesh.

During the four days long conference, the BSF delegation was led by Pradip Kumar, Inspector General of BSF Meghalaya Frontier while the BGB delegation was headed by Brigadier General Md Shazedur Rahman Commander of Chittagong Region.

The conference discussed about various cross-border crimes including illegal infiltration, drug trafficking, human trafficking, gold and arms smuggling and about various developmental work within 150 yards of the border, said a press release issued by BGB.

During the conference, both sides laid emphasis on the implementation of the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) to prevent inter-border crimes.
According to the press release, both sides also agreed to exchange information on persons involved in cross-border crimes and to promptly share information obtained at the field level.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارت-سعودی عرب ساجھے داری، خطے اور دنیا کے فلاح وبہبود کیلئے بے حد اہم ہے

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے سعودی عرب کے ولی عہد شہزادے محمد بن س ...

جی ٹوینٹی رہنماؤں نے نئی دلّی اعلانیہ منظور کیا ہے۔

T AMN جی ٹوینٹی رہنماﺅں کے منظور کئے گئے نئی دلّی اعلانیے ک ...

بھارت میں بدعنوانی، ذات پات اور فرقہ واریت کیلئے کوئی جگہ نہیں: وزیر اعظم مودی

AMN /WEB DESK وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سال 2047 تک بھارت ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Dipti Ranjan Sahoo, A Scientist working to reduce impact of earthquake

Dipti Ranjan Sahoo is among the 12 scientists who have selected for the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Pr ...

12 scientists selected for prestigious Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar Awards for year 2022

India’s top annual science prize, Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar Awards were announced today after a gap of two ye ...

@Powered By: Logicsart