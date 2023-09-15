इंडियन आवाज़     15 Sep 2023 10:33:36      انڈین آواز

Defence Acquisition Council approves purchase of 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

Defence Acquisition Council approves nine capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 45,000 crore

Defence Acquisition Council, DAC has accorded Acceptance of Necessity, AoN for nine capital acquisition proposals of approximately 45 thousand crore rupees. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh today. All these procurements will be made from Indian vendors which will give a substantial boost to the Indian defence Industry towards achieving the goal of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

The DAC accorded the AoN for procurement of Light Armoured Multipurpose Vehicles and Integrated Surveillance and Targeting System. It cleared AoN for procurement of High Mobility Vehicle Gun Towing Vehicles for swift mobilisation and deployment of Artillery Guns and Radars.

It also approved procurement of Next Generation Survey Vessels for the Indian Navy which will greatly enhance its capabilities in performing Hydrographic Operations. The procurement of Dhruvastra Short Range Air-to-Surface Missile as a potent Indigenous Precision Guided Weapon for indigenously built ALH Mk-IV Helicopters has been cleared. The AoN for procurement of 12 Su-30 MKI Aircraft with associated equipment from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited was also accorded.

During the meeting, Raksha Mantri stated that it is time to upgrade the ambitions towards indigenisation. He said that rather than a threshold of 50 percent indigenous content for Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured projects, one should aim for a minimum 60 to 65 per cent indigenous content.

