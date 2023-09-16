इंडियन आवाज़     16 Sep 2023 01:50:39      انڈین آواز

Rajnath Singh approves 23 new Sainik Schools in partnership mode

Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, today, approved 23 new Sainik Schools in partnership mode. This initiative has increased the tally of new Sainik Schools under partnership mode functioning under the aegis of the Sainik School Society to 42, apart from the existing Sainik Schools.

Our correspondent reports that the Government had approved the initiative of setting up 100 new Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs, Private Schools, and State governments in a graded manner class-wise, starting from Class 6th onwards.

The objective behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of setting up 100 new Sainik Schools is to provide quality education to the students in tune with the National Education Policy. It will also give students better career opportunities, including joining the Armed Forces. It also gives an opportunity to the private sector to work hand-in-hand with the Government toward nation-building by refining today’s youth.

