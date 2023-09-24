Rajnath Singh approves extension of existing provisions of ‘Preservation and Transportation of Mortal Remains’ to Casually Paid Labourers

AMN

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today approved the extension of existing provisions of ‘Preservation and Transportation of the Mortal Remains’ to Casually Paid Labourers (CPLs). The Defence Ministry said that an increase in funeral expenditure for the CPLs from 1,000 rupees to 10,000 rupees has also been approved.

The Ministry added that this will be borne by the Government to CPLs who died on Government bonafide duty at Border Roads Organisation (BRO) projects.

Until now, the facility of preservation and transportation of mortal remains to the native place at government expense was available only for the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) personnel.