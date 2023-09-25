First C-295 MW transport aircraft formally inducted into IAF

Staff Reporter

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the induction of C-295 will bolster medium-lift tactical capability of the Indian Air Force. He said, the Defence and Aerospace sectors are the two important pillars for making India self-reliant in the coming years.

Mr Singh today formally inducted the first C-295 MW transport aircraft at the Indian Air Force airbase in Hindan, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. He said, this medium-lift tactical aircraft is capable of taking off and landing from unprepared landing grounds and it will replace the HS-748 Avro aircraft. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and other dignitaries were also present during the induction ceremony.

India has formalised the acquisition of 56 Airbus C-295 aircraft to replace the Indian Air Force AVRO fleet. As per the contractual agreement, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in fly-away condition from its final assembly line at Seville. Forty aircraft will be manufactured and assembled by Tata Advanced Systems in India as part of an industrial partnership between the two companies. All the C-295 aircraft will be handed over in transport configuration and equipped with an indigenous Electronic Warfare Suite. The Indian Air Force received the first C-295 MW transport aircraft at Seville in Spain on the 13th of this month which was attended by Air Chief Marshal VR Choudhari. The C-295 is used for tactical transport of up to 71 troops or 50 paratroopers, and for conducting logistic operations to locations that are not accessible for heavier aircraft.

Earlier, Raksha Mantri inaugurated the two-day Bharat Drone Shakti- 2023. More than 75 drone start-ups and companies are participating in the event. It is expected to attract around five thousand attendees, including representatives from central government, state departments, public and private industries, armed forces, paramilitary forces, and representatives from friendly countries. Bharat Drone Shakti will give a fillip to India’s commitment to becoming a global drone hub by 2030.