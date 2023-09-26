इंडियन आवाज़     26 Sep 2023 02:28:35      انڈین آواز

Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s Highest Film Honour

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

Legendary Bollywood actress Waheeda Rehman has been selected for prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s Highest Film Honour for 2021.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur today shared the decision by the I and B Ministry on his social media handle.

In a post on X, Anurag Thakur wrote: “I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema. Waheeda ji has been critically acclaimed for her roles in Hindi films, prominent among them, Pyaasa, Kaagaz ke Phool, Chaudhavi Ka Chand, Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Guide, Khamoshi and several others. In her career spanning over 5 decades, she has essayed her roles with extreme finesse, leading to a National Film Award for her role as a clanswoman in the film Reshma Aur Shera. A Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, Waheeda ji has exemplified dedication, commitment and the strength of a Bharatiya Nari who can achieve the highest level of professional excellence with her hardwork.

“At a time when the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has been passed by Parliament, her being awarded with this lifetime achievement award is a fitting tribute to one of the leading ladies of Indian Cinema and one who has dedicated her life after films to philanthropy and the greater good of society. I congratulate her and humbly pay my regards to her rich body of work that is an intrinsic part of our film history.”

Considered one of Indian cinema’s most talented and elegant actors, Waheeda Rehman, 85, is beloved for her work in films like Guide, Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool and Chaudhvin Ka Chaand. Her accolades include the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the country’s highest film honour and is given by the government.

خبرنامہ

وحیدہ رحمان کو بھارت کے سب سے بڑے فلمی اعزاز دادا صاحب پھالکے ایوارڈ سے نوازا جائے گا

لیجنڈری اداکارہ وحیدہ رحمان کو اس سال دادا صاحب پھالکے لائف ...

