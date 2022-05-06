FreeCurrencyRates.com

Rajnath Singh exhorts IAF to be prepared to protect country from future challenges

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has exhorted the Indian Air Force to become an Aerospace Force and be prepared to protect the country from the challenges of the future. He was delivering the keynote address for the 37th Air Chief Marshal P. C. Lal Memorial Lecture in New Delhi today. Mr. Singh called for technology evolution, gaining expertise and human resource management to defend the country against space-guided attacks and protect the space assets.

The Minister added that the nature of future wars can be assessed through a closer look at the situation in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan and the recent Ukrainian conflict. Mr. Singh said, the government will provide specialised skills training to the Armed Forces personnel, especially Indian Aair Force, in the latest technology to make them future-ready.

Mr. Singh asserted that through the process of integration structures can be built for bringing together the forces and greater synergy can be established between them through joint vision, training, planning and execution of operations. He said, the ongoing process of integration of the Armed Forces is aimed at not only increasing the combined capability, but also efficiency.

The Minister reiterated that the government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety and security of the people of the country. He added that India has emerged as the foremost responder for out of area contingencies across the region. Mr. Singh said, Aatmanirbharta in defence will build the foundation of a robust industrial base for every sector.

