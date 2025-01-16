Rajnath Singh discusses defence cooperation issues with his UK counterpart

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday held a telephonic conversation with the UK Secretary of State for Defence, John Healey. The two ministers discussed the ongoing defence cooperation issues and emphasised the need to maintain the momentum in bilateral relations. They also reviewed the progress made between the two countries in niche defence technology areas such as Electric Propulsion and jet engines. The two ministers expressed satisfaction over the recent signing of the Statement of Intent on Electric Propulsion. With the increased focus of the UK on the Indo-Pacific, both sides will explore the possibilities of joint work and enhanced maritime engagements in 2025.

Post navigation