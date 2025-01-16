The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Rajnath Singh discusses defence cooperation issues with his UK counterpart

Jan 17, 2025
Def Min Rajnath Singh discusses defence cooperation issues with his UK counterpart

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday held a telephonic conversation with the UK Secretary of State for Defence, John Healey. The two ministers discussed the ongoing defence cooperation issues and emphasised the need to maintain the momentum in bilateral relations. They also reviewed the progress made between the two countries in niche defence technology areas such as Electric Propulsion and jet engines. The two ministers expressed satisfaction over the recent signing of the Statement of Intent on Electric Propulsion. With the increased focus of the UK on the Indo-Pacific, both sides will explore the possibilities of joint work and enhanced maritime engagements in 2025.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India to set up 60 smart classrooms in Sri Lanka

Jan 16, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ceasefire agreement between Israel- Hamas delayed

Jan 16, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Türkiye: 30 dead after consuming toxic alcohol

Jan 16, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

स्टार्टआप Startup के नाम पर सिर्फ खोखली नारेबाजी-जोरदार प्रचार हुआ: खड़गे

17 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HINDI SECTION

हिंडनबर्ग के बंद होने से ‘मोदानी’ को क्लीन चिट नहीं मिल गई: कांग्रेस

17 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Rajnath Singh discusses defence cooperation issues with his UK counterpart

17 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
CAMPUS

UGC debars 3 Universities from enrolling for PhD programme

17 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment