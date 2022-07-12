FreeCurrencyRates.com

12 Jul 2022

Rajnath briefs opposition leaders about AGNIPATH scheme

Staff Reporter

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting on Defence in New Delhi yesterday and briefed the Committee members about various aspects of the recently-launched AGNIPATH scheme. The meeting was attended by Members of Parliament belonging to different political parties including BJP, Congress, TMC and NCP. The Scheme has been launched for the recruitment of youth in the armed forces and the youth to be recruited under the new scheme would be called Agniveer. Under the recruitment policy, Agniveers will be employed with the central services for four years, following which based on merit, medical fitness and willingness, 25 per cent of them will be retained in the regular cadre.

