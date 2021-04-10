Rajasthan imposes night curfew in 9 cities till April 30

AMN / JAIPUR

The Rajasthan government has decided to impose night curfew from tonight in 9 cities including Jaipur from 8 PM to 6 AM to curb the pace of COVID infection. These cities include Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Abu Road.

Markets and commercial establishments will be closed at 7 PM. At the same time, night curfew to be imposed in Udaipur from 6 PM. Markets and establishments will be closed there at 5 PM. These orders will remain in force till 30 April.

Government has decided to restart the State War room at the state level and District controls room in all the districts round the clock. Health department has also decided to increase testing in areas with more than five percent positivity rates of infection. Meanwhile, 3 thousand 970 new cases of COVID have been reported in the state yesterday.

While 12 people lost their lives. A record 767 persons tested positive in Jaipur district alone. Apart from Jaipur, a large number of COVID cases have been reported in Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara and Dungarpur Districts. The number of active cases has gone up to 24 thousand in the state. Whereas, 3 lakh 27 thousand people have been recovered so far.