Rajasthan: BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli’s car pelted with stones in Mewat area

In Rajasthan, BJP MP from Bharatpur Ranjeeta Koli’s car was pelted with stones in Mewat area last night. The MP’s vehicle has been damaged in stone pelting. The MP is sitting on a Dharna at the Dhilawati Police Post in protest against the incident. MP Ranjeeta was going to Delhi at night after attending the Bhandare Prasadi Programme being organized in Pasopa yesterday. During this time, she got information that illegal mining mafia is transporting mining material from overloaded dumpers in the dark. The MP along with the Police reached the Levada turn for Cama where illegal mining vehicles were going full. Seeing the Police vehicles including the MP, illegal miners pelted stones at them.

District Collector Alok Ranjan and Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh have reached the spot and are consulting with MP Ranjeeta Koli. BJP workers have also reached and are accusing the Police of illegal mining.