Raj Babbar heartfelt birthday wish for Mithun Chakraborty

Actor Raj Babbar took to Twitter and shared a heartfelt note to wish actor Mithun Chakraborty on his 71st birthday. He also shared a throwback black and white picture.

Along with the picture Raj Babbar wrote, ” Birthday wishes to Mithun Da. Immensely gifted & yet so rooted. He single-handedly changed the way movies were imagined in India. His phenomenal dancing skills overshadowed everything else but his sensitive portrayals hv always been a treat. Best wishes!”