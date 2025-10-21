Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects Railway War Room in Delhi

Last Updated on October 21, 2025 1:07 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today visited the War Room at the Railway Board in New Delhi. During the visit he took stock of the passengers movement during the festive season. Mr Vaishnaw encouraged the staff morale for working 24 hours and extended his wishes to them on the occasion of Diwali.

During the ongoing festive season, Indian Railways has made extensive arrangements to handle the rise in passenger demand. To ensure smooth travel during Puja, Diwali, and Chhath, the Railways is operating over 12 thousand special trains.