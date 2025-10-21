The Indian Awaaz

Orange Alert issued for Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu; Thunderstorms Across Several States

Oct 21, 2025

Last Updated on October 21, 2025 12:59 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange colour warning for heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu for the next four days. The IMD also predicted very heavy rainfall conditions over Puducherry and Karaikal for the next 2 days.

According to the IMD, isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to experience heavy rainfall tomorrow. The weather agency further predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places over Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Odisha, Telangana and Andaman and Nicobar Islands tomorrow.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects Railway War Room in Delhi

Oct 21, 2025
Centre Sanctions ₹1,950 Cr aid for Karnataka, Maharashtra for Flood Relief

Oct 20, 2025
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects Festive Rush Management at New Delhi Station

Oct 19, 2025

