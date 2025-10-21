Orange Alert issued for Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu; Thunderstorms Across Several States

Last Updated on October 21, 2025 12:59 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

file photo

Staff Reporter

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange colour warning for heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu for the next four days. The IMD also predicted very heavy rainfall conditions over Puducherry and Karaikal for the next 2 days.

According to the IMD, isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to experience heavy rainfall tomorrow. The weather agency further predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places over Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Odisha, Telangana and Andaman and Nicobar Islands tomorrow.