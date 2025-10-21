The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Delhi Firecracker Spike Air Pollution During Diwali

Oct 21, 2025

Last Updated on October 21, 2025 12:47 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Agencies

Delhi residents widely violated Supreme Court restrictions limiting fireworks to green crackers between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. with bursts continuing late into the night despite over 100 arrests by police.

The following morning Oct 21, the city’s Air Quality Index averaged 362 in the ‘very poor’ category, with several stations exceeding 400 and PM2.5 levels over 300 micrograms per cubic meter, resulting in a surge of respiratory cases.

Delhi was the “most polluted” major city in the world on Tuesday (October 21, 2025) morning, according to IQAir’s (a Swiss air quality technology company) live data for over 120 cities. Delhi’s AQI of 429 was the worst in the list, followed by Lahore (260) and Karachi (182).

The overall air quality of Delhi was in the “very poor” category on Tuesday (October 21, 2025) morning with four of the 36 monitoring stations recording “severe” air pollution.

Severe level air pollution “affects healthy people” and “seriously impacts” those with existing diseases, according to CPCB.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects Railway War Room in Delhi

Oct 21, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Orange Alert issued for Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu; Thunderstorms Across Several States

Oct 21, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES AMN

Centre Sanctions ₹1,950 Cr aid for Karnataka, Maharashtra for Flood Relief

Oct 20, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

سانائے تاکائچی جاپان کی پہلی خاتون وزیراعظم منتخب

21 October 2025 1:37 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

जापान को मिली पहली महिला प्रधानमंत्री: ताकाइची साने ने रचा इतिहास

21 October 2025 1:41 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ AMN

Japan gets First Female Prime Minister in Takaichi Sanae

21 October 2025 1:15 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
DEFENCE

BrahMos and Akash have proven their capabilities during Operation Sindoor: PM

21 October 2025 12:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments