Delhi Firecracker Spike Air Pollution During Diwali

Delhi residents widely violated Supreme Court restrictions limiting fireworks to green crackers between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. with bursts continuing late into the night despite over 100 arrests by police.

The following morning Oct 21, the city’s Air Quality Index averaged 362 in the ‘very poor’ category, with several stations exceeding 400 and PM2.5 levels over 300 micrograms per cubic meter, resulting in a surge of respiratory cases.

Delhi was the “most polluted” major city in the world on Tuesday (October 21, 2025) morning, according to IQAir’s (a Swiss air quality technology company) live data for over 120 cities. Delhi’s AQI of 429 was the worst in the list, followed by Lahore (260) and Karachi (182).

The overall air quality of Delhi was in the “very poor” category on Tuesday (October 21, 2025) morning with four of the 36 monitoring stations recording “severe” air pollution.

Severe level air pollution “affects healthy people” and “seriously impacts” those with existing diseases, according to CPCB.