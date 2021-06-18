Railways approves 660 more trains in June to meet increased demand

BY SUDHIR KUMAR

Indian Railways approved 660 more trains in June as the demand increased. As of today, about 983 Mail and Express trains are being operated. With the flattening of Corona curve, Indian Railways is enhancing the number of special trains to facilitate the traveling public. During pre COVID, an average of about 1768 Mail and Express trains were operating daily.

Railways said, the number of trains is being enhanced gradually as per demand and commercial justification.

As on June 1, about 800 Mail and Express trains were in operation. During the period June 1st till today, approval for operating 660 additional Mail and Express trains has been given to the Zonal Railways.

Zonal Railways have been advised to restore trains in a graded manner keeping in view local conditions, tickets demand situation, and COVID cases in the region.