Rahul Gandhi seeks more time from ED in National Herald case

ED summons Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over National Herald case

AMN WEB DESK / AGENCIES

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case, has requested the probe agency to give him some more time to join the investigation.

The ED has summoned both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to join the probe.

Sonia Gandhi has been summoned on June 8 whereas Rahul Gandhi has been summoned on Thursday (June 2). Soon after receiving the summon, Rahul Gandhi wrote to the ED saying he won’t be able to join the probe tomorrow (Thursday).

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday summoned Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over the National Herald case, which the Congress claims was closed by the investigating agency in 2015. “The BJP is using puppet agencies to intimidate political opponents. National Heral has a history that goes back to independence days,” Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said adding that all opposition leaders including Mamata Banerjee, Farooq Abdullah are under the attacks from central agencies. “All companies do improve balance sheet by turning loans into equities, Singhvi added.

“In 2015, the ED closed the National Herald case. But the govt didn’t like it and it removed the ED officials concerned, brought in new officials and reopened the case. This is to divert attention from inflation and other raging problems,” Singhvi added.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “We will not get frightened, we will not bow down.”

“The BJP has in fact disgraced and dishonoured the freedom fighters, the stalwarts of the nation and their contribution to the freedom struggle in which their party and their predecessors have no role,” Singhvi said adding that this is a weird case of money laundering in which no money is involved.

The National Herald case pertains to the alleged misappropriation of assets of over ₹2,000 crore in an equity transaction.