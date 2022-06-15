FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Jun 2022 06:32:35      انڈین آواز

Rahul Gandhi in ED office for 3rd day, Congress workers clash with cops

Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED for over 10 hours on Tuesday, the second day of his appearance in the National Herald money-laundering case. He is all set to depose before the federal probe agency again today, June 15. Hundreds of Congress workers in Delhi took to the streets and several senior leaders were detained as they protested against the summons to Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in what the party alleges is a false case.

It will cost ‘them’ dearly: Congress on ED action against Rahul Gandhi

At a press conference, top Congress leaders like Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Mallikarjun Kharge and Randeep Surjewala, the party said the ED action against Rahul Gandhi will cost the ruling dispensation dearly.

Talking about Delhi Police restricting entry in and out of the AICC office, Baghel said, “We can’t bring our own staff to the AICC office now; we were told that only 2 CMs can come here and no one else has the permission.”

Extra forces deployed outside ED office amid showdown between cops and Congress workers


Despite prohibitory orders and heavy police barricading, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee gathered outside the ED office, where Rahul Gandhi is being questioned for the third consecutive day. Police dragged away and detained the protesting workers. Extra forces are now being deployed at the spot.

