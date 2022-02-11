Rahul Gandhi and Mayawati hold election rallies in Uttarakhand

File Pic

Congress’s Senior leader Rahul Gandhi also held public rallies at Manglore in Haridwar and Jageshwar in Almora district today. Mr. Gandhi said that Congress would give employment to 4 lakh youths if voted to power. He said that making the state successful and prosperous in every field is the priority of Congress. He said that the aim of Congress is to eradicate poverty and to this end, Rs. 40,000 will be given annually to 5 lakh poor. Mr. Gandhi said that soon BJP will be cleared from the whole country.

BSP chief Mayawati addressed a rally in Haridwar today where she raised the issue of unemployment in the state.