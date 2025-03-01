Rahmani30 Surpasses Previous Records with Outstanding JEE Mains 2025 Performance

AMN / PATNA

Rahmani30 continues its journey of academic excellence with remarkable results in JEE Mains 2025 Session 1, setting a new benchmark and outperforming last year’s success. This year, 7 students have achieved an exceptional 99+ percentile (compared to 6 last year), while 55 students secured 95+ percentile, and an impressive 102 students attained 90+ percentile. This extraordinary achievement reflects Rahmani30’s unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality education and nurturing student success through rigorous training and dedicated mentorship. Students will have another opportunity to improve their scores in JEE Mains Session 2, scheduled for April 2025. The best of the two scores will be considered for admissions.

Note: A 99 percentile ranking denotes that the student performed better than 99% of test-takers, making them part of the elite top 1% across India.

The Significance of JEE Mains

JEE Mains is a crucial gateway to India’s top engineering and research institutes, including 31 NITs (seats ~24,229) , 26 IIITs (seats ~8,546), and 35 GFTIs (seats ~9,402). It also serves as the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, which leads to admission in 23 IITs (seats ~17,740). Beyond engineering, JEE scores provide pathways to 7 IISERs (seats ~2,300), NISER (seats ~200), and IISc Bangalore, offering world-class research opportunities.

More than a test of Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, JEE Mains assesses problem-solving, analytical thinking, and time management—key skills for success in academia and industry.

Scholarships & Financial Aid

Qualifying JEE Mains unlocks access to government, minority, and corporate scholarships, easing financial constraints for meritorious students. Institutes like NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs also offer tuition waivers and stipends.

A Pathway to Excellence

JEE Mains not only secures admission into premier institutions but also opens doors to research fellowships, global opportunities, and cutting-edge innovation. Rahmani30’s exceptional results in this highly competitive exam highlight its commitment to excellence, mentorship, and empowering students from all backgrounds to achieve their full potential.

Message from Hazrat Ameer-e-Shariat

Hazrat Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani Sb., Ameer-e-Shariat, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the students, their families, and the dedicated faculty of Rahmani30. He emphasized the transformative power of education in uplifting communities and urged students to remain steadfast in their pursuit of knowledge and personal growth.

“This achievement is not just a personal success for these students but a step towards a brighter future for the entire community. Education, when combined with sincerity and perseverance, paves the way for individual and collective progress. May Allah (SWT) bless these students with wisdom, sincerity, and success in this life and the hereafter, making them a source of benefit for society and humanity at large.”

Rahmani30: A Commitment to Excellence

Founded under the visionary leadership of Hazrat Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani Sb. (RA), Rahmani30 is more than just an academic program—it is a movement dedicated to empowering the community through quality education, mentorship, and holistic development. By fostering a culture of excellence, resilience, and perseverance, Rahmani30 continues to shape future leaders who will contribute meaningfully to society.

Commitment to Future Success

With this outstanding performance in JEE Mains 2025, Rahmani30 reaffirms its unwavering commitment to academic excellence and student success. The institute remains dedicated to providing top-tier guidance, mentorship, and resources to empower students in achieving their aspirations. In line with the vision of Hazrat Ameer-e-Shariat, Rahmani30 is actively working towards establishing new centers in Ranchi/Jamshedpur and Delhi/Ghaziabad this year, Insha Allah, further expanding its reach, bringing the community together for excellence in education, and shaping future leaders through knowledge and perseverance.