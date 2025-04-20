Rahmani30 Outshines Last Three Years with Stellar JEE Mains 2025 Results

Rahmani30 continues its journey of excellence with outstanding results in JEE Mains 2025, achieving yet another academic milestone. This year, 10 students have secured a 99 percentile and above — surpassing the records of the last three years and reaffirming the institute’s commitment to academic brilliance and consistent performance growth. In addition to the overall success, subject-wise achievements further highlight the institute’s academic strength: a remarkable 20 students scored above the 99 percentile in Physics, 13 in Chemistry, and 12 in Mathematics — a reflection of the well-rounded academic preparation and personalized mentoring that define Rahmani30’s approach.

Statistics for JEE Mains 2025 Final result:

Physics 99+ percentile – 20

Chemistry 99+ percentile – 13

Mathematics 99+ percentile – 12

All Subjects 99+ – 10

Significance of JEE Mains

JEE Mains is not just an entrance exam—it’s a national benchmark that tests intellectual depth, consistency, and competitive spirit. Qualifying it opens doors to top engineering colleges like NITs and IIITs, and for many, it’s the first step toward the prestigious IITs via JEE Advanced. The exceptional results achieved by Rahmani30 students reflect the institute’s focused academic environment and its proven ability to guide students from diverse backgrounds toward transformative success.