Rahmani30 Demonstrates Remarkable Performance in JEE Mains 2025

AMN/ PATNA

Rahmani30 continues its movement of excellence with outstanding results in JEE Mains 2025 Session 1, surpassing last year’s performance. A total of 7 students, as opposed to 6 last year, have achieved the 99 percentile, 55 students have scored above 95 percentile, and an impressive 102 students have secured 90+ percentile. This remarkable achievement not only highlights Rahmani30’s unwavering dedication to high-quality education and student success but also reflects improvement over the previous year, showcasing its relentless pursuit of academic excellence and commitment to consistently raising the bar.

Significance of JEE Mains

JEE Mains is the gateway to India’s top engineering institutes, including the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs). It also serves as the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, which opens doors to the prestigious IITs. Success in JEE Mains is not just a measure of proficiency in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, but also a testament to a student’s perseverance, discipline, and problem-solving abilities. The exceptional performance of Rahmani30 students in this crucial exam reflects the institute’s high academic standards and its ability to nurture talent from all backgrounds.

Message from Hazrat

Ameer-e-Shariat Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani sb extended his heartfelt congratulations to the students, their families, and the dedicated faculty of Rahmani30. He emphasized the role of education in empowering the community and encouraged students to remain committed to learning and personal growth. “This success is a step towards a brighter future not just for these students but for future generations as well. Education, combined with sincerity and hard work, leads to individual and collective progress,” he remarked. Hazrat also offered a heartfelt prayer, asking Allah (SWT) to bless the students with success in this life and the hereafter, grant them wisdom, knowledge, and sincerity, and make them a source of benefit for society and humanity at large.

Rahmani30: A Commitment to Excellence

Conceived under the visionary leadership of Hz. Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani Sb. (RA), Rahmani30 is not just an academic initiative but a transformative movement. It aims to empower the community through quality education and mentorship, fostering a culture of excellence and perseverance.

Commitment to Future Success

With this outstanding performance in JEE Mains 2025, Rahmani30 acknowledges the dedication and hard work of its students, reaffirming its commitment to providing guidance and support for academic excellence and success. The institute remains dedicated to nurturing young talent, building partnerships, and contributing positively to society.