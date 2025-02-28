PM Modi Attends Jahan-e-Khusrau, Celebrates Sufi Tradition & Indian Arts

The Sufi tradition has created a unique identity for itself in India: PM

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today participated in Jahan-e-Khusrau 2025 at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi. He appreciated the Jahan-e-Khusrau, saying that events like this are important for the country’s culture and art, and this programme has made a place in the hearts of people, which is its biggest success. He said Sufi tradition has made a unique place in the country, and it is a shared heritage.

The grand Sufi music festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. It is being held till the 2nd of next month. The festival has brought together artists from across the world to celebrate the legacy of Amir Khusrau. Organized by the Rumi Foundation, the festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. It was started by renowned filmmaker and artist Muzaffar Ali in 2001. During the festival, the Prime Minister visited the TEH Bazaar, which features One District-One Product crafts and other various exquisite artefacts from across the country, short films on handicrafts and handlooms, among others.

Addressing the gathering at Jahan-e-Khusro, Prime Minister said that it was natural to feel elated in the presence of the rich legacy of Hazrat Amir Khusro. He noted that the essence of the Spring season, which Khusro was so fond of, is not just the season but is also present in the air of Jahan-e-Khusro today in Delhi.

Shri Modi emphasized the significance of events like Jahan-e-Khusro for the country’s art and culture, stating they provide both importance and tranquility. He highlighted that the event, now completing 25 years, has earned a prominent place in people’s hearts, marking it as a major achievement. The Prime Minister congratulated Dr. Karan Singh, Muzaffar Ali, Meera Ali, and other collaborators for their contributions. He wished the Rumi Foundation and all associated with Jahan-e-Khusro continued success in the future. On the occasion, the Prime Minister also extended his Ramadan greetings to all attendees and citizens of the country, as the holy month approaches. Shri Modi recalled the contribution of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan, whose efforts in enhancing the Sunder nursery have been a blessing for millions of art enthusiasts.

The Prime Minister spoke about the significant role of Sarkhej Roza in Gujarat’s Sufi tradition. He highlighted that, in the past, the condition of the site had deteriorated, but as Chief Minister, he focused on its restoration. The Prime Minister also recalled the time when Sarkhej Roza hosted grand Krishna Utsav celebrations, which were well-attended. He mentioned that even today, the essence of Krishna devotion is present in the atmosphere. “I used to regularly participate in the annual Sufi music festival held at Sarkhej Roza”, Shri Modi shared. “Sufi music represents a shared heritage that unites people from all walks of life. The performance of Nazre Krishna also reflected this shared cultural legacy”, Shri Modi emphasized.

The Prime Minister remarked that the Jahan-e-Khusro event carries a unique fragrance, representing the soil of India. He recalled how Hazrat Amir Khusro compared India to paradise, describing the country as a garden of civilization where every aspect of culture has flourished. “The soil of India has a unique character, and when the Sufi tradition arrived here, it found a connection with the land. The spiritual teachings of Baba Farid, the love ignited by Hazrat Nizamuddin’s gatherings, and the new gems created by Hazrat Amir Khusro’s verses, which collectively embody the essence of India’s rich cultural legacy”, Shri Modi remarked.

The Prime Minister emphasized the unique identity of the Sufi tradition in India, where Sufi saints blended Quranic teachings with Vedic principles and devotional music. He praised Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya for expressing unity in diversity through his Sufi songs. “Jahan-e-Khusro has now become a modern reflection of this rich, inclusive tradition”, Shri Modi stated.

Shri Modi highlighted that the civilization and culture of any country get their voice from its music and songs. “When Sufi and classical music traditions merged, they gave birth to new expressions of love and devotion, evident in the qawwalis of Hazrat Khusro, the verses of Baba Farid, the poetry of Bullah Shah, Mir, Kabir, Rahim, and Ras Khan. These saints and mystics gave a new dimension to devotion”, he added.

Shri Modi noted that whether one reads Surdas, Rahim, Ras Khan, or listens to Hazrat Khusro, all these expressions lead to the same spiritual love, where human limitations are transcended, and the union between man and God is felt. “Ras Khan, despite being Muslim, was a devoted follower of Lord Krishna, reflecting the universal nature of love and devotion, as expressed in his poetry. The grand performance at the event also reflected this deep sense of spiritual love”, Shri Modi underscored.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the Sufi tradition has not only bridged the spiritual distances among humans but also reduced the gaps between nations. He recalled his visit to the Afghan Parliament in 2015, where he spoke emotionally about Rumi, who was born in Balkh, Afghanistan, eight centuries ago. Shri Modi shared Rumi’s thought that transcends geographical boundaries: “I am neither from the East nor the West, I am not born from the sea nor the land, I have no place, I am everywhere.” The Prime Minister connected this philosophy to India’s ancient belief in “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family), drawing strength from such thoughts during his global engagements. Shri Modi also recalled reading a couplet by Mirza Ghalib during a joint press conference in Iran, reflecting India’s universal and inclusive values.

Shri Modi spoke about Hazrat Amir Khusro, who is famously known as the ‘Tuti-e-Hind’. He highlighted that in his works, Khusro praised India’s greatness and charm, as seen in his book Nuh-Siphr. The Prime Minister emphasized that Khusro regarded India as superior to the great nations of his time and considered Sanskrit the best language in the world. Shri Modi acknowledged that Khusro respected Indians as being greater than the greatest scholars.“Khusro also took pride in how India’s knowledge of zero, mathematics, science, and philosophy spread to the rest of the world, especially how Indian mathematics reached the Arabs and became known as “Hindsa.”, Shri Modi noted. The Prime Minister further pointed out that despite the long period of colonial rule and the devastation that followed, Hazrat Khusro’s writings played a significant role in preserving India’s rich past and keeping its legacy alive.

The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction with the efforts of Jahan-e-Khusro, which has been successfully promoting and enriching India’s cultural heritage for 25 years. Shri Modi acknowledged that maintaining this initiative for a quarter of a century is no small feat. Prime Minister Shri Modi concluded his address by extending his gratitude for the opportunity to enjoy the celebration and expressing his heartfelt appreciation for everyone involved with the event.