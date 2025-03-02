Holy month of Ramazan begins across India

AMN

The holy month of fasting Ramazan has begun across the country from today. The worshippers thronged mosques last night, to offer special night prayers called “Traweeh”, which will continue throughout the month. Ramazan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated at the culmination of this month.

In Gulf countries, today is the second day of the holy month of Ramazan.

Taraweeh prayers were offered at mosques across Saudi Arabia on Friday night as the Kingdom welcomed the Islamic month of Ramadan.

Fasting will begin on March 1 in the Kingdom as well as many other parts of the world as Muslims abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset for the next month, coinciding this year with the month of March.

The Saudi Supreme Court, which is responsible for pronouncements on the start of Ramadan, confirmed that the new moon had been sighted on Friday evening, making Saturday the first fasting day of the month.

Taraweeh, a non-obligatory night prayer during the holy month, was offered across the Kingdom including at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Islam’s holiest site, and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

Authorities at the two mosques have deployed 11,000 workers to deal with the influx of worshipers and pilgrims during the month, and have upgraded services for visitors, including transport, cleaning and safety support.

In 2024, nearly 17 million worshipers arrived in the Kingdom for the lesser pilgrimage, known as Umrah, with many choosing to observe the fast, a key pillar of Islam, in Makkah and Madinah during Ramadan.

Last year, more than 2.5 million worshippers attended Makkah’s Grand Mosque on the 29th night of Ramadan, to hear the completion of the reading of the Qur’an, filling all prayer spaces, courtyards and some streets leading to the mosque.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued a Ramadan message to the nation, wishing Muslims a blessed month. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other Saudi officials also sent similar messages.