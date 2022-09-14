Rahmani 30 Students Outperform with 57 qualify in JEE Advanced

Earlier, 173 Engineering Students had Qualified the JEE Mains Exam

Staff Reporter / Patna

Rahmani Program of Excellence popularly known as Rahmani 30 has added an other feather in its cap with fifty-seven 57 of its students qualified in the world’s toughest undergraduate entrance examination, the JEE Advanced.

Earlier 173 out of 193 of Rahmani30 students had qualified the JEE Mains exams thus making them eligible for appearing in the JEE Advanced examination. Out of the 146 total students who had appeared, 57 students registered success at the prestigious JEE Advanced “IIT” Exams. Rahmani30 students performed exceptionally well with an All India Rank of 2375 and a category rank of 260.

The highest rate of success at JEE Mains Exams which was already 85% has further grown to 90% for this year despite the impact of Covid-19, this indeed is a remarkable achievement. The pandemic forced all Rahmani centers to be closed, creating enormous challenges for the organization. However, the team at Rahmani Program of Excellence (Rahmani30) under the guidance of Jb. Abhayanand sb. moved to deliver online lectures and worked tirelessly under adverse circumstances to support the students nonstop for them to produce these astounding results. The team continues to suffer from the lack of resources, internet connectivity, power shortage and the like which remains a challenge throughout the units of Rahmani30.

Rahmani Program of Excellence, a unit of Rahmani Foundation, has been successfully replacing educational hopelessness in the community with the courage to dream big, Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani, the patron of Rahmani30, Ameer Shariat Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand said that this success has been possible only with the grace of Allah (SWT).

Maulana Rahmani also mentioned that the institution has consistently been able to qualify at least 50 students in JEE Advanced, which he aspires to double in the very near future. With this mission, Rahmani30 has made the announcement that now the Institution will provide academic guidance for students from as early as class 9th and 10th which would ensure strengthening their conceptual understanding and thus making them choose their stream of education after class 10th based on their personal preference rather than on the basis of their weakness. And move forward in areas of excellence in different fields of education like IIT, NEET, Chartered Accountancy, Company Secretaryship, NDA , CLAT etc. Forms for classes 9th and 10th are soon going to be released.

Apart from its center at Patna Rahmani30 is also functioning at different locations like Khuldabad (Maharashtra), Jehanabad (Bihar), Hyderabad( Telangana), and Bangalore( Karnataka) which also has NRI students from different regions.

The CEO of Rahmani 30, Mr. Fahad Rahmani, while congratulating the students, thanked all teachers, team members, volunteers, students, and guardians, and also vowed to take the dreams of the founder(Rahmani30), Hazrat Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani RA forward and requested everyone to join this mission.