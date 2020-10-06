QUAD nations affirm importance of maintaining free, open Indo-Pacific: India

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD, also known as the Quad) is an informal strategic forum between the United States, Japan, Australia and India that is maintained by semi-regular summits, information exchanges and military drills between member countries.

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar today asserted that as vibrant and pluralistic democracies with shared values, the four QUAD member nations have collectively affirmed the importance of maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Dr. S. Jaishankar in his opening remarks at the 2nd Quad Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo, Japan said that the member countries remain committed to upholding the rules-based international order, transparency, freedom of navigation in the international seas, respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty and peaceful resolution of disputes in the region. He said, the objective of the QUAD member countries which include India, United States, Japan and Australia, remains advancing the security and the economic interests of all countries having legitimate and vital interests.

He also expressed satisfaction that the Indo-Pacific concept has gained increasingly wider acceptance. Dr. Jaishankar asserted that the meeting of four foreign ministers in person despite the global pandemic, is a testimony to the importance that the QUAD Consultations have gained in recent times. He said, the Covid-19 pandemic has brought about a profound transformation globally since the last meeting of the members last year.

Dr. Jaishankar said the events of this year have clearly demonstrated the imperative need for likeminded countries to coordinate responses to the various challenges due to the pandemic. The foreign minister said that India looks forward towards seeking collective solutions to global challenges including global recovery from the pandemic and reform of multilateral institutions. The foreign ministers are holding discussion on important issues such as connectivity and infrastructure development, security including counter-terrorism; cyber and maritime security; and the stability and prosperity in the region.

Dr. Jaishankar is on a two day visit to Tokyo. Earlier in the day, he met Secretary of State of the United States Mike Pompeo ahead of his joint meeting with the foreign ministers of the QUAD countries. Dr. Jaishankar in a tweet message said that he is pleased to see the progress of Indo-US partnership in many fields. He said both the countries will work together for stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. Foreign Minister will also be meeting his Japanese and Australian counterpart for a bilateral consultation later in the day.