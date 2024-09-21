Quad has emerged as key group to work for peace in Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his way to attend the 6th annual Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, to begin past midnight. Members of the Quad group are expected to discuss a host of issues, ranging from climate change to critical emerging technologies. Prior to the Quad Summit, Prime Minister Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden tonight. He is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

Prior to his departure to the US this morning, the Prime Minister said in a statement that the Quad Forum has emerged as a key group of like-minded countries to work for peace, progress, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. He added that he is looking forward to joining his colleagues for the Quad Summit. Mr. Modi expressed confidence that his meeting with President Biden will allow India and the US to review and identify new pathways to further deepen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Prime Minister Modi will travel to New York, where he will interact with the Indian community and meet top executives of leading US-based companies. ⁠ On the final day of his visit, Mr Modi will address the ‘Summit of the Future’ at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The theme of the summit is ‘Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow’. The Prime Minister said this is an opportunity for the global community to chart the road ahead for the betterment of humanity.