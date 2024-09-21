Centre grants sanction to prosecute RJD leader Lalu Yadav in land-for-jobs case

AMN

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has told a Delhi court that it has obtained requisite sanctions from concerned authorities to prosecute Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad in a corruption case related to the alleged land-for-jobs scam. Following the approval, the CBI yesterday filed a copy of the sanction with Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court. The CBI’s counsel also informed the court that the agency is awaiting prosecution sanctions for nearly 30 other accused linked to the case.

The agency has sought an additional 15 days to obtain sanctions for the remaining accused. The court has scheduled the next hearing for the 15th of October. The case involves alleged irregularities during Lalu Prasad’s tenure as Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009, during which jobs were reportedly offered in exchange for land parcels transferred or gifted to Lalu Prasad’s family or associates. These irregularities are said to have occurred in Group-D appointments within the West Central Zone of the Railways, based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. On the 19th of this month, the court issued a summons to Lalu Prasad and his son, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, to appear in connection with the case.