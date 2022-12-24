FreeCurrencyRates.com

PV Sindhu 12th highest-paid female athlete in world

AMN/ WEB DESK

India’s badminton star PV Sindhu is the only Indian player in the top 25 in Forbes’ annual list of the highest-paid female athletes in the world. Sindhu, the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist, occupies the 12th spot in the list.  Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka tops the list. The 27-year-old made 7 million US Dollars of her earnings, having won a singles gold and doubles silver at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year in Birmingham.

For the third straight year, Osaka tops Forbes’ annual list of the World’s highest-paid female athletes. The list is dominated by tennis players once again.

The list’s Top 10, includes Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu, Iga Swiatek, Venus Williams, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula. For the record, Osaka and Serena are the only two women who are placed in the Top 50 of Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes.

