Putin suggests creation of maritime security body in UNSC

NEWS DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin today suggested the creation of a maritime security body in the United Nations Security Council to address maritime crimes, piracy and maritime terrorism.

Speaking at a UNSC maritime security conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin vowed that Moscow will ensure security in the Persian Gulf and the Atlantic Ocean amid a surge across the globe in piracy-related incidents including robbery at sea accompanied by taking of hostages.

The Russian president added that the proposed structure could rely on the support of UN member states and that it could actively cooperate with experts, representatives of civil society, scientists, and even business people.

He said Russia is also interested in building productive relations with the Indian Ocean Rim Association and the Indian Ocean Commission.

The high-level debate on ‘Enhancing Maritime Security – A Case for International Cooperation’ at the UNSC held through video conference was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting was attended by several heads of state and government of member states of the UNSC, and high-level briefers from the UN System and key regional organizations.

Meanwhile, speaking at the debate, US Secretary Anthony Blinken thanked India for its leadership and bringing all the countries together to recommit and strengthen the maritime rules and principles.