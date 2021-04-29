Punjab successfully crosses 100 Lakh MT mark in wheat procurement despite several challenges

AMN

Punjab has successfully crossed 100 Lakh MT mark in wheat procurement despite several challenges especially the ongoing second wave of amid COVID pandemic.Disclosing this at Chandigarh today, the Food & Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said that nearly 77 per cent of total procurement operations had already been accomplished within 19 days after commencement of wheat procurement from April 10.

He said that out of the total estimated arrival of 130 Lakh MT of wheat, the state Mandis recorded the arrival of 101.86 Lakh MT so far, of which 100.17 Lakh MT had been procured during the ongoing Rabi Marketing Season.

He said that the payment worth Rs 15,500 crore has also been paid to 6,03,602 farmers directly in their accounts through the newly implemented DBT system.