Punjab reports 340 new coronavirus cases

AMN / CHANDIGARH

Punjab, on Tuesday recorded 340 new cases of Covid 19 while 77 Covid patients were discharged from various hospitals after recovery while 9 patients lost their lives. Among new cases 80 are from Jalandhar and 80 from Ludhiana.

The number of positive persons has risen to 8511 and number of recovered patients has risen to 5663 in the state.

213 deaths have also been reported so far. Now there are 2635 patients under treatment in various hospitals of the state.

Number of COVID-19 cases rises to 600 in Chandigarh

In Chandigarh, 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported today from various sectors of the city and 23 patients were discharged after recovery while two covid patients died.

The number of cases has risen to 600. Out of which 446 have cured so far and 10 Covid patients have died till now. Now 144 Covid patients are under treatment in the Union Territory.