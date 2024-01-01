इंडियन आवाज़     02 Jan 2024 01:11:47      انڈین آواز

Punjab rejects offer to send tableau for Bharat Parv

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

Days after the Union government decided not to the display of Punjab tableau in the Republic-Day parade, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann rejected the offer of the Defence Ministry to display tableau at the Bharat Parv event.

The Bharat Parv is scheduled to be held at the Red Fort in New Delhi from January 23 to January 31.

Earlier on Saturday, in a letter to the Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma, the Defence Ministry had requested the state government to present their tableau during Bharat Parv.

Later, while disclosing his government decision not to send its tableau in the rejected categories list, CM Mann made a terse remark, “martyrs of the country do not need a no-objection certificate from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)”.

Mann said the rejection of the Punjab’s tableau amounted to rejection of the sacrifices of martyrs such as Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Lala Lajpat Rai, Udham Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Mai Bhago and Ghadari Baabe.

The Defence Ministry has, however, rejected the allegations of discrimination in the selection of tableaux for the R-Day parade saying there was a well-established system to select tableaux for the Republic-Day parade. Proposals are evaluated by an expert panel.

It further said that as many as 30 states and Union territories, including Punjab, had expressed their desire to take part in the R-Day parade. Of these, only 15 to 16 states and Union territories were chosen to showcase their tableaux.

Reacting to the ministry’s clarification, AAP Punjab spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said lies of BJP state unit chief Sunil Jakar have been exposed.

Citing Mann’s insistence on photos of himself and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on the tableau, Jakhar had claimed that the chief minister unduly politicised the issue

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

جاپان: جاپان میں شدید زلزلے کے بعد سونامی کی وارننگ جاری

وسطی جاپان کے اِشِیکاوا پریفیکچر میں پیر کی سہ پہر زلزلے کے س ...

اے آئی کے سبب ہندوستان میں ملازمتیں ختم ہونا شروع

جاوید اختر مصنوعی ذہانت (اے آئی) میں ہونے والی برق رفتاری تر ...

رحمانی 30 کے سابق طالب علم کائنات حسین کو گوگل میں ملی ملازمت

رحمانی 30 کے سابق طالب علم کائنات حسین (آئی آئی ٹی دھنباد) نے ن ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

Lok Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

NEW DELHI Delhi The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart