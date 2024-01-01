इंडियन आवाज़     01 Jan 2024 07:05:35      انڈین آواز

U.S.A. : Probe going on into death of wealthy Indian-origin family in Massachusetts

Police probe is going on into the deaths of a wealthy Indian-origin couple and their teenage daughter, who were found dead in their sprawling USD 5 million mansion in Massachusetts, a media report said.

Rakesh Kamal, 57; his wife, Teena, 54; and their 18-year-old daughter, Ariana, were found dead in their 11-bedroom and 13-bathroom mansion on Thursday.

Norfolk District Attorney (DA) Michael Morrissey has described the tragedy as a “domestic violence situation”, as a gun was found near Rakesh’s body.

Police are continuing to investigate the deaths of the three family members, NBC Boston reported late on Saturday.

The report said the medical examiner’s office is still investigating the cause and manner of the deaths. Teena and her husband previously ran a now-defunct education systems company called EduNova. Their company was launched in 2016 but dissolved in December 2021, state records show.

Their daughter Ariana was remembered by the schools she attended as a bright, kind young woman who had her whole life ahead of her, according to the report.

She graduated this past summer from Milton Academy, which, in a statement, said it was heartbroken to learn of her death.

“Aria was a sweet, smart, kind young woman who was just beginning to realise her full potential,” the prestigious school said. “This is a devastating loss to our community,” it added.

Ariana, who was in her first year at Middlebury College, a USD 64,800-a-year private liberal arts school in Vermont, was described by one of her professors as “a brilliant student” who was connected and engaged in class and passionate about everything she did.

The slain teen, who, according to her LinkedIn profile, was studying neuroscience, was also beloved by the college choir, said Jeffrey Buettner, Christian A Johnson Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities.

