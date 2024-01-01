इंडियन आवाज़     01 Jan 2024 07:05:21      انڈین آواز

Priyanka Gandhi remembers children of Gaza on New Year Eve

Leave a comment
Published On: By

While our children rejoice, they are being murdered mercilessly, said the Congress leader

AMN

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on on new year eve recalled atrocities on the children of Gaza saying “While our children celebrate, their children are being murdered mercilessly”.

“While our children celebrate, their children are being murdered mercilessly. The so-called leaders of the world watch in silence and move on unperturbed in their quest for power and greed,” she wrote on X.

The so-called leaders of the world watch in silence and move on unperturbed in their quest for power and greed,” she said.Sunday urged people to remember “our brothers and sisters” in and slammed “the so-called leaders of the world” for watching in silence and moving on “unperturbed in their quest for power and greed”.

In a post on X on new year’s eve, the Congress general secretary said that while our children celebrate, the children of the people in Gaza are being “murdered mercilessly”.

“As we celebrate the beginning of a new year and wish each other that love, peace, laughter and goodness should fill our lives, let us remember our brothers and sisters in Gaza who are facing the most unjust and inhuman assault on their right to life, dignity and freedom,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

“While our children celebrate, their children are being murdered mercilessly. The so-called leaders of the world watch in silence and move on unperturbed in their quest for power and greed,” she said.

Yet there are millions of ordinary people who are raising their voices demanding an end to the horrific violence being perpetrated in Gaza, and those millions of people with brave hearts bring us hope for a new tomorrow, the Congress leader said.

She urged the people to be one of them.

Priyanka Gandhi has been vocal against the violence in Gaza and has been calling for an immediate ceasefire there.

The war, triggered by the deadly October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel, has killed more than 21,600 Palestinians.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

جاپان: جاپان میں شدید زلزلے کے بعد سونامی کی وارننگ جاری

وسطی جاپان کے اِشِیکاوا پریفیکچر میں پیر کی سہ پہر زلزلے کے س ...

اے آئی کے سبب ہندوستان میں ملازمتیں ختم ہونا شروع

جاوید اختر مصنوعی ذہانت (اے آئی) میں ہونے والی برق رفتاری تر ...

رحمانی 30 کے سابق طالب علم کائنات حسین کو گوگل میں ملی ملازمت

رحمانی 30 کے سابق طالب علم کائنات حسین (آئی آئی ٹی دھنباد) نے ن ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

Lok Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

NEW DELHI Delhi The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart