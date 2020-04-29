Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 9,06,898 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
France to make masks compulsory on public transport
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,12,345 worldwide
Coronavirus: Infection rate rises in Germany

Punjab extends curfew by two weeks after May 3

AMN

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced extension of curfew in the state by two weeks after May 3.

In an address to the people of the state, Chief Minister said, as per report of the Expert Committee set up to formulate the state’s exit strategy, and the inputs received from various sections of the society, it was necessary to continue with the lockdown restrictions.

He has also announced steps for limited lifting of the lockdown restrictions, from tomorrow, in the non-containment and non-red zones, with strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols.

The curfew/lockdown in the state will now remain in force in Punjab till May 17 though limited easing of restrictions will be in place from tomorrow from 7 am to 11 am every day. The containment and red zones will, however, continue to remain under total and strict lockdown.

The Chief Minister said, the situation will be reviewed after two weeks and further relaxations will be announced thereafter if the pandemic remains in control.

