Gujrat: Rs 50,000 fine for not wearing masks

AMN

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation announced a fine of Rs 2000 to Rs 50,000 fine for shopkeepers, vegetable vendors, and hawkers who do not wear masks. The licenses of such shops will also be suspended for three months.

In a video message, Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said the decision has been taken in view of the safety of customers as well as shopkeepers. Mr Nehra said the decision will come into force from 1st May. He said AMC will distribute free masks and sanitizers to the vegetable vendors. AMC said action will also be taken against those shopkeepers and vendors who violate social distancing norms.

AMC has started intensive screening of potential Super spreaders which include vegetable vendors, grocery shopkeepers, garbage collectors and milk outlet owners who come into contact with many people.