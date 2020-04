AMN

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today telephoned 5 CRPF jawans of the state who are being quarantined in government quarantine centre in Mandoli, New Delhi and enquired about their wellbeing.

He wished them good health and told them to remain positive in the face of challenge posed by COVID-19. Mr. Sonowal also expressed grief on the demise of CRPF soldier Mohammad lkram Hussain yesterday due to COVID-19 infection.