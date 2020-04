AMN

A robot is now taking care of Covid 19 patients in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cantonment General Hospital Pune. The Machine moves from bed to bed serving medicines and food to 33 patients in the ward.

CEO Cantonment Board Amit Kumar has said that this Robot was developed by teaching staff of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar ITI of Pune cantonment board with an estimated cost of just 5 lakh rupees.