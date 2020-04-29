Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 9,06,898 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
29 Apr 2020
Doubling rate of COVID-19 cases reduce in Maharashtra: Health Minister

AMN

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope today said that the doubling rate of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai municipal limits has gone up to 10 days. Earlier, the doubling rate was seven days.

The BMC informed that the Centre appointed team has concluded that during the period from April 17 to 27, the doubling rate of positive patients has gone to 10 days while at the state level it is still at 8.9 days. Similarly, the mortality rate too has decreased for Mumbai at 3.9 % as compared to that of state average which stands at 4.3 %.

The Health Minister informed that the first convalascent plasma therapy was done at the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai and the treatment was a successful one. The therapy will now be replicated at the civic-body run Nair hospital.

In a relief in this difficult times, State Power Minister Nitin Raut has informed that electricity rate in the state has been slashed by an average 7%. The industrial consumers in state will enjoy a tariff cut of 10-15 % while the residential consumers will see a reduction by 5%.

The industrial and commercial consumers will not have to pay the fixed charges for the next three months. He added the decision taken in consultation with Adani Power, Tata Power, Best and Mahavitran, is a big achievement and will help industries and business in these crisis times.

Contributing their bit to the fight against novel corona virus, the Fire Brigade squad of BMC, which is one of the best in Asia continent, has been regularly spraying sodium hypochloride solution in the hotspot areas and containment zones in Mumbai.

In last one month the department has helped sanitise 3,063 zones using 2.47 lakh litres of the solution. Not only this, the containment zones and hospitals are being sanitised every alternate day

