Gujarat bans social, religious gathering of all kinds in view of pandemic

Gujarat government has banned all social and religious gathering and all kinds of public functions in view of Covid 19 pandemic.

State home Department issued a notification yesterday which said that all the public functions will be prohibited in the state until further orders.

The notification said during this period use of loudspeakers and public gatherings will not be allowed. The notification said those who found violating the order will face legal action.

Meanwhile, the government has also asked religious leaders to create awareness among people regarding Covid 19.