COVID-19: Six Bihar districts in red zones; cases go up to 346

AMN

Efforts are on to reduce red zones in Bihar. Six districts of Patna, Munger, Siwan, Nalanda, Rohtas and Buxar are in red zones. In these districts number of positive case of Coronavirus are more than 25.

More than 40 containment zones have been identified in the state so far based on Covid-19 positive cases from the respective areas. Meanwhile number of positive cases has gone up to 346 in the state.

Maximum 90 positive cases are from Munger followed by 39 in Patna and 35 in Nalanda.Positive cases have been reported from 25 districts in the state. 287 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

There are three dedicated Covid -19 hospitals in Patna,Gaya and Bhagalpur.There are 1884 beds and 50 ventilators in these hispitaks.57 people had so far recovered from the disease and discharged from the hospital .Recovery rate of cured patients is 17.44 percent in the state.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the need of hour is to increase the number of testing facilities in the state.Mr Kumar instructed authorities to expedite tracing,sample collection and testing.