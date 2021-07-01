Punjab CM asks Finance dept to release Rs. 10.50 crore for 50 villages under Phase-I of PMAGY

AMN

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today asked the Finance department to immediately release Rs. 10.50 crore towards the state’s share for 50 villages under Phase-I of the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojna (PMAGY).

Reviewing the functioning of Social Justice, Empowerment & Minorities Department through video conferencing, Captain Amarinder also asked the Chief Secretary to tie up with the concerned Deputy Commissioners to immediately provide land for the construction of 6 Dr. BR Ambedkar Bhawans at SAS Nagar (Mohali), Barnala, Fazilka, Pathankot, Tarn Taran and Malerkotla.

The Chief Secretary said GMADA would provide land for the Ambedkar Bhawan at Mohali.